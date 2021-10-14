Jacob Heil trial continues: “He was obviously visibly upset”

Case expected to go to jury Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jacob Heil’s trial continues.

Wednesday, the jury, attorneys, and Heil visited the scene of the September 2018 collision on Cooper Drive.

Earlier in the day, the jury heard from witness Crystal Johnson, who says she was standing behind the Shemwells right before the collision happened. She testified that she didn’t recall Heil’s car going off the road, telling 911 dispatchers when she called for help that “somebody hit a little kid.”

Lexington Police Officer Brandon Muravchick, who works with the Collision Reconstruction Unit, also testified. Muravchick responded to the scene, and arrested Heil with a DUI charge after conducting a standard field sobriety test.

“He was visibly upset, you could see that he was sitting down, he was, he was shaking, just as anybody would be involved in a collision of this magnitude,” said Officer Muravchick.

The jury heard testimony from a medical examiner who did Marco Shemwell’s autopsy. The examiner presented photos and diagrams illustrating Marco’s injuries from the crash.

Tate’s Creek Presbyterian youth pastor McClellan Holt, who says he is close to Heil, also testified. Holt says Heil called him prior to the crash and did not sound “intoxicated or impaired.”

The court also saw body camera footage from Officer Muravchick immediately after the collision. In the footage, Heil admits to drinking two beers:

“I’m going to tell you right now I came from the tailgate of a football game and I’ve had two beers,” said Heil.

Closing arguments and deliberations are set for Thursday. It will be up to a jury to decide if the collision was an accident or a crime.