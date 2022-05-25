J.M. Smucker Co. has “no comment” on peanut butter products linked to salmonella cases

Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter products can be traced back to the Lexington plant run by J.M. Smucker Company

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) — Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

A multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter products can be traced back to the Lexington plant run by J.M. Smucker Company.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said.

ABC36 reached out to the plant but the company said they had “no comment.”

Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.