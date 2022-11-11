It’s Veterans Day: a chance to remember, show gratitude to those who have served

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Friday is Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago.

It began as Armistice Day, with President Woodrow Wilson signing the proclamation for it in 1919.

In 1954, it became Veterans Day.

It is separate from Memorial Day which honors those who have died serving in the military.