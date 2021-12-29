“It’s not fair”: Tenants face eviction after apartment complex changes ownership

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Imagine having a newborn baby, only to return home and find a notice that you have to move out.

That’s the reality for Amber Williams and her family, who live at an apartment complex in Nicholasville.

“We found out just a few days after she was born, she’s barely a month old now and it was terrifying. I was an emergency c-section on top of it so, her just being a month old and trying to recover, it was heartbreaking,” Williams said.

Williams is one of about 20 tenants from the apartment complex who are facing eviction. Residents say it began January 6th, when they received notices that Brookside Properties, Inc, a Nashville-based firm, had purchased the complex from Upscale.

Tenants say they later received a notice on their door telling them their leases were not being renewed, and they had to leave by January 31st.

“We had to pay January’s rent, and we have to pay a deposit, wherever we find to move, and the first month’s rent,” said Jossie Barnett, a tenant. “You’re talking about $2,000 that these people don’t have. We literally live paycheck to paycheck.”

We reached out to Brookside Apartments by phone and didn’t get a response. We also called the apartment complex office and didn’t receive an answer. No management was on site that we could talk to.

Williams says time is important to find a new home or her family could be living on the streets.

“My husband is supposed to be on vacation because it’s his first Christmas with his daughter,” Williams said. “And instead of relaxing and his brand new baby, we’re stressed out trying to find a place to live, and it’s not fair.”

Several tenants were planning to hold an organizational meeting at the Jessamine County Public Library Tuesday night to discuss their future plans.