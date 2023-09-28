‘It’s a new era’: Online sports betting takes off in Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Online sports betting is now legal in the Bluegrass State. As Kentucky joins other states in this activity, here’s what that means:

Kentuckians no longer have to cross state borders and now they no longer have to get off their couch if they want to place a sports bet.

Earlier this month, Kentucky rolled out legalized sports betting and places like Churchill Downs, Red Mile, Cumberland Run and other businesses have been available for people to place their bets.

And as of Thursday, those bets can be placed online through various gambling apps.

Red Mile says they’re excited about this new venture.

“It’s a new era for all of us here in the state. It’s exciting, just another new step forward in this frontier of sports wagering that we all have been learning about quickly. It’s been a lot of fun here on the property, so it just allows people the convenience to wager on their mobile device, convenience is key obviously these days,” said Gabe Prewitt.

The apps approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission include the following:

Bet 365

Bet MGM

Barstool Sportsbook

Caesars

Draft Kings

FanDuel

Fanatics

We also spoke with Fanduel, who gave us a rundown on just how this online sports betting thing works.

“People can log into our app, create an account, log into our app and we’ll have many options for people to bet on. So as they’re watching their favorite sporting events, they can log in, and we will provide odds on many different outcomes on many different sports and events and selections. Customers can place bets accordingly and then if they’re successful with their bet, they’ll be paid out with their winnings,” said Justin Kahlefeldt.

An announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear today says that more than $4.5 million has been wagered from in-person betting.