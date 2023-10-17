“It is deeply painful”: Rabbi hands out care packages as act of love as Israel-Hamas war continues

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Jewish council held its’ own event Tuesday in downtown, distributing care packages as “acts of love” to counter what they’re calling a “rally of hate.”

The distribution comes ahead of a second planned Palestinian rally called “All Out for Palestine,” which has been scheduled Tuesday evening.

KJC Chairman Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says he believes the Palestinian rally is in support of Gaza and Hamas. Previously, organizers with the rally have said they support Palestinian civilians rather than militant and terrorist groups.

Litvin decided to pass out the packages, filled with socks, toothbrushes, and other toiletries and give them to the homeless.

“Just a few things. Not a world changing thing, just to show they’re appreciated, the’yre loved, that we see them and we’re there for them,” says Rabbi Litvin.

The packages were donated through the Kentucky Jewish charity Project Friendship.

Litivin says its his way of countering antisemitic hate with acts of love. This comes as the war in Israel continues following attacks by militant group Hamas more than a week ago.

The Palestinian community planned their second rally at the downtown courthouse square.

Litvin says he grew up in Kentucky and loves the community, and believes the Palestinian rally is filled with antisemitic slogans calling on the death of Jews.

“To see in the streets of Lexington, in a prominent place outside the courthouse, a second planned rally calling for the death of Jews, saying ‘from the river to the sea.’ that the seven million Jews in Israel should be wiped out’ it is deeply painful for me as a very proud American, Kentuckian.”

Litvin calling on the Lexington community to unite in prayer for the Holy Land and encourages everyone to add light to the darkness by doing more acts of kindness.

“I shy away from politics, but as rabbi, I cannot shy away from morals. Cheering when hundreds of hundreds of women are raped, when 200 civilians including 14 Americans that are currently being held captive in horrible conditions. Cheering for that is not a political stance, it is an evil stance.”

We’ll have more from the Palestinian rally coming up on ABC 36 at 11 p.m.