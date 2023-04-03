Isom IGA reopens 9 months after flooding destroyed store



ISOM, Ky. (WTVQ) — Isom IGA held its soft opening over the weekend, nine months after devastating flooding destroyed the store.

Flooding in July 2022 hit Gwen Christon’s store hard — freezers were described like dominoes, toppled over, and food was thrown everywhere. The store was almost unrecognizable.

Ever since, she, her family and the community have been working to rebuild. And now, it’s become a reality.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us today! These past 9 months have been difficult not only for us, but our entire community. We hope that today was an inspiration to everyone who is still battling to recover from the disaster we experienced on July 28th, 2022. With your support and God’s grace we are back and ready to serve to the best of our ability. We hope everyone had a wonderful experience. You made today a day that we will never forget!” a post on the Isom IGA Facebook page says.

The official grand opening is set for Wednesday.

