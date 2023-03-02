Isom IGA owner Gwen Christon honored as WGA Woman of the Year

ISOM, Ky. (WTVQ) — The woman who was at the center of national attention after her grocery store in Isom, Kentucky was destroyed by devastating flooding in 2022 won the Women Grocers of America Woman of the Year Award.

Gwen Christon, the owner and operator of Isom IGA, was given the Woman of the Year award at the 2023 NGA Show in Las Vegas for displaying “strong leadership, a passion for the grocery industry and a commitment to her community.”

The July 2022 flooding left Isom IGA under 6 feet of water and destroyed everything in the building, including recent upgrades like energy-efficient lights and self-service lanes.

Christon’s store was always described as a hub and a community gathering place in that part of Letcher County by the community — even more so after the flooding hit.

Customers said Gwen sat outside in the IGA parking lot under a tent, which soon became a place for flood relief in the community, handing out bottled water, food and whatever else was needed.

She was even honored by Good Morning America in December 2022 with $10,000 to help rebuild her store and two roundtrip tickets to New York to attend a Broadway musical.

“Last summer, Gwen faced one of her greatest challenges as severe floodwaters destroyed her store and much of the surrounding community. Through her perseverance, determination and the strong community connections she had made throughout her career, the store is on track to open later this year,” said Kristin Popp, WGA president. “Gwen is truly an inspiration to women and young girls everywhere. I congratulate her on receiving this award and look forward to seeing what she accomplishes in the years to come.”

Christon began working at Isom IGA in 1973 and bought the store in 1998, ensuring that the only grocery store in a 12-mile radius stayed in capable hands.

She hopes to have her store ready to open next month.

See More

Good Morning America ‘Gives Back’ to Isom’s IGA owner Gwen Christon