Iowa football head coach asks Hawk fans to donate to Kentucky tornado victims

IOWA CITY, IA (WTVQ) – In a classy and heartfelt gesture, Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz reached out to the school’s fan base, asking them to donate to help Kentucky tornado victims.

Kentucky plays Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in Orlando, Florida.

In his plea, Coach Ferentz said, “We are preparing to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl – but game planning for a bowl is nothing compared to the challenge the victims of this weekend’s severe weather outbreak are facing now and long into the future.”

Coach Ferentz called Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops, who was a three-year letterman for the Iowa Hawkeyes and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa after his playing days were over. He asked Stoops what the Hawkeyes could do to support those in need. Stoops told Ferentz that Kentucky’s athletics department is raising money for victims through a telethon and an online fundraiser.

Coach Ferentz ended his message to Iowa fans with this, “Hawk fans are a passionate fan base. Let’s show them how compassionate we can be.”

On Monday, UK Football Associate Head Coach Vince Marrow announced on Twitter he is going to donate a portion of his bowl game bonus to the tornado victims.