Investigators seek help locating stolen trailer, thieves

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knox County Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer and the people who stole it.

According to the department, between 3 and 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the landscaping trailer pictured was stolen from Oakridge Road and Highway 1629 in Knox County. It has the logo and a Georgia tag on it.

Anyone who has seen the trailer or possibly caught the person who took it on a camera at home or business is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181. All contacts will be kept confidential.