Investigators seek help identifying early-morning robbery suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators need the public’s help identifying the person who robbed a business early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the person entered “The Vape Shop” on U.S., 25 about 1.5 miles north of London at 5 a.m., robbed the clerk and then left the store. The suspect was caught on the store’s surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked the contact the Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 of personal message the department HERE on its Facebook page, or e-mail g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information will remain confidential. Det. Robert Reed is the lead investigator.