Investigators seek help identifying early-morning robbery suspect

Robbery occurred in Laurel County early Friday
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators need the public’s help identifying the person who robbed a business early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the person entered “The Vape Shop” on U.S., 25 about 1.5 miles north of London at 5 a.m., robbed the clerk and then left the store. The suspect was caught on the store’s surveillance video.Laurel Robbery3Laurel Robbery2

Anyone with information is asked the contact the Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 of personal message the department HERE on its Facebook page, or e-mail g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information will remain confidential. Det. Robert Reed is the lead investigator.

