Investigators need help identifying suspect in ATV thefts

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators need the community’s help identifying a suspect in the weekend theft of two off-road vehicles. The thefts happened Saturday on McClure Bridge Road six miles south of London.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and is shown in these pictures. The stolen items also are pictured. Laurel County Sheriff’s Det. Robert Reed is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or personal message the department at its Facebook page HERE or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.