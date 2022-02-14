Investigators need help identifying suspect in ATV thefts

Items take Saturday south of London
Steve Rogers,

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators need the community’s help identifying a suspect in the weekend theft of two off-road vehicles. The thefts happened Saturday on McClure Bridge Road274064365 319921296834726 8694656207576694707 N274013322 319921280168061 8932655595369683980 N274000809 319921350168054 2838452966686063728 N274042210 319921300168059 3340267661167304829 N six miles south of London.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and is shown in these pictures. The stolen items also are pictured. Laurel County Sheriff’s Det. Robert Reed is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or personal message the department at its Facebook page HERE or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

