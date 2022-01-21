Investigation underway into the death of jail inmate

Man died a week after being taken to a hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A week after being taken from the Fayette County Detention Center to a hospital, a 56-year-old inmate has died, prompting an investigation into his death, as is required by policy.

According to the detention center, n Jan. 13, Corizon Medical staff members, who provide medical services at the jail, determined inmate Gregory Lynn Smith needed to be transferred to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

At 12:27 p.m. Thursday, Smith was pronounced dead while at a local area hospital.

Although no foul play is suspected, Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office will investigate the cause and manner of his death, the detention center said in a statement. Such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death. The jail will conduct an internal investigation, which is also routine, the jail said.

Smith was incarcerated on Jan. 9 for state drug trafficking charges, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender.