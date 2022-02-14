Investigation under way into death of 42-year-old woman in jail

Had been in jail since Jan. 25, found unresponsive Sunday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation is underway in the death of a 42-year-old woman Sunday night in the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to the the Community Corrections staff, Michelle Nikkole Robinson was found unresponsive in her bed at about 10:30 p.m. Corizon Medical staff, who provide health care services to the jail, advised jailers to call 9-1-1 and along with Corrections staff and Fire Department first responders, tried unsuccessfully to revive Ms. Robinson. She was pronounced dead at the jail by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office at 11:19 P.M.

Lexington Police and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of her death. Such an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death. The jail will conduct an internal investigation, which is also routine.

Ms. Robinson was incarcerated on Jan. 25 on charges of second-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.