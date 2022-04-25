Investigation after fiber optic cable theft in Leslie County

Deputies say the cable was taken from the mouth of the Cane Fork

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and asking for information involving a theft of a large spool of fiber optic cable. According to deputies, the cable was taken from the mouth of the Cane Fork between Saturday evening and Monday morning. If you have information regarding the theft, contact Sheriff Billy Collett at 606-672-2200.