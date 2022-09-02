Interstate widening project to begin next week in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Drivers should be aware of a major widening project on the interstate beginning next week in Lexington.

State transportation officials say the project for I-64/75 is designed to decrease congestion in the area.

The route location is between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike interchanges on a roughly 6.5-mile section where the two interstates are combined in Fayette County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the project will widen the interstate to eight lanes — four, 12-foot lanes in each direction.

Improvements will also be made to the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike ramps.

Transportation officials say the plan addresses increased traffic and the anticipated population growth in Fayette and surrounding counties.

Work is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 and is expected to be completed in November of 2024.