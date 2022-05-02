Inspection scheduled for the Clays Ferry Bridge

Interstate 75 Southbound in Fayette & Madison Counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a routine bridge inspection is scheduled for I 75 for the Clays Ferry Bridge. The operations will be in effect at the Fayette-Madison County line.

Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day

Interstate 75 – Southbound

the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 98

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.