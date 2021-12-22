Inmate who walked off from Powell County work release sought

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – State troopers and other law enforcement are looking for a 20-year-old inmate who walked away Tuesday afternoon from a supervised work release detail in Powell County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Timothy B. Barnett, of Grant County, walked away at approximately 1:30 p.m. from the Powell County Transfer Station.

According to the Powell County Detention Center, Barnett is five-feet, five-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was was last seen wearing blue jeans, black, long-sleeve shirt and a brownish-colored toboggan.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police, Morehead at 606-784-4127.