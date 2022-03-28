Inmate escapes Wayne County Detention Center

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s , Tim Catron a Clinton County man has escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on March 27, around 8:27 p.m. the Wayne County 911 received a call from the Detention Center reporting that a prisoner, Joseph Payton of Albany, Ky. had escaped.

The Sheriff’s Office says multiple units from the Wayne County Sheriff Office and Monticello Police Department responded to the Detention Center.

When they arrived, all units learned that the Detention Center employees could not confirm how long the escapee had been missing.

Detention Center inmate logs showed Payton was still in the Detention Center while medications were disbursed to inmates earlier in the day.

The Sheriff’s Office says video footage showed Payton had not been in his bunk area since Friday March 25.. While questioning other inmates one stated that the escapee had walked out of the recreation area around 4 p.m. on Friday March 252. Clinton County authorities were notified along with Kentucky State Police about the escapee and Payton is entered as an escapee into NCIC.

Payton’s last known address was 117 East Harper Road Albany, Ky.

The Sheiff’s Office says an arrest warrant will be obtained today for Payton on escape-2nd degree.

If anyone has any information on Payton’s location are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff Office, Monticello Police Department or any law enforcement agency. The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff Office and the Monticello Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office also says that on March 25, at 4:50 p.m., Monticello Police Department took a report of a stolen pickup truck from a lot approximately one mile west on Kentucky Highway 90 from the Detention Center.

The vehicle description is a 2001 Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck.

The truck is white in color with a broken windshield and damage to the front in a V-shape pattern. The Sheriff’s Office says It is believed that Payton may have stolen this truck.