Injury collision on E New Circle Rd

Lexington Police says New Circle is back open after being closed for just under an hour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Rd and Eastland Pkwy just before 9:30 Wednesday night.

Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say no one in the second car was hurt.

According to Lexington police, no criminal charges are being filed.

Police say the outer loop of E New Circle was closed for around 50 minutes but is reopen.

Lexington police say no cause is known at the time, but they expect it to be a standard crash and not a drawn out investigation.