Info sought on missing Graves County woman

She was supposed to return Jan. 18 but didn't: KSP

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing woman from Graves County.

According to the KSP, 38-year-old Sarah L. Susan, of Symsonia, was last seen at her residence on Thursday, January 13, 2022 and was expected to return to her residence on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 but has not returned.

She was last known to be driving a brown 2000 Oldsmobile van bearing Kentucky registration plate 392WPM. She is described as weighing approximately 140 pounds and standing approximately 5’6″ tall. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and a fairy tattoo on her right hip.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Justin Fox.