Inez, Richmond, Georgetown, Lexington residents named to airport, autism boards

Danville, Wilmore residents named to education standards board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed the Honorable Dawn Blair as Circuit Judge for the 9th Judicial District, Family Division 1 of Kentucky in Hardin County

— Appointed Merideth Pittman and Timothy Wooster as members of the Education Professional Standards Board.

Merideth Pittman of Danville is a teacher at Boyle County Middle School. She replaces Elizabeth Spradlin, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2022.

Timothy Wooster of Wilmore is the provost at Asbury University. He replaces Donna Hedgepath, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2022.

— Appointed Jennifer Brown Day as a member of the Kentucky Real Estate Commission.

Jennifer Brown Day of Pikeville is a realtor at Redd, Brown & Williams Real Estate Services. She replaces Steve Cline, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 8, 2025.

— Appointed Jeff Kirby, Crystal Chappell, Freda Pogue and Josh Randall as members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 45th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.

Jeff Kirby of Greenville is retired and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Crystal Chappell of Drakesboro is an exceptional education teacher at Muhlenberg South Middle School and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Freda Pogue of Greenville is a corporate secretary at The Pogue Group and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

Josh Randall of Central City is president at Central Screen Printing and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

— Appointed Kristy Campbell, Sara Robeson, Shasta Hensley, Aisha Omar, Bev Harp and Justin Mitchell as members of the Advisory Council on Autism Spectrum Disorders. The Governor has also reappointed Lucy Heskins, Gregory Barnes, Scott Tomchek, Jonathan Curry, Brittany Granville and Mary Lloyd Moore.

Kristy Campbell of Paducah is a clinical psychologist at the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice. She replaces Myra Melton, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 2, 2026.

Sara Robeson of Georgetown is an epidemiologist at the Kentucky Department for Public Health. She replaces Jeffrey Howard, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 2, 2026.

Shasta Hensley of Richmond is an exceptional child consultant at the Kentucky Department of Education. She replaces Jeffrey Coles, who has resigned, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 2, 2026.

Aisha Omar of Louisville is a case manager at the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts. She replaces David Merdian, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 2, 2026.

Bev Harp of Lexington is a social worker at the University of Kentucky. She replaces Kathleen Sheppard-Jones, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 2, 2026.

Justin Mitchell of Bowling Green is a teacher at Simpson County Schools. He replaces David Graham, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 2, 2026.

Lucy Heskins of Louisville is an attorney at Kentucky Protection and Advocacy and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2024.

Gregory Barnes of Louisville is a neurologist and director of the University of Louisville Autism Center and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2025.

Scott Tomchek of Louisville is an occupational therapist and assistant director of the University of Louisville Autism Center and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2025.

Jonathan Curry of Frankfort is executive director of the Office of Autism at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2024.

Brittany Granville of Georgetown is an artist and disability support specialist at the University of Kentucky Human Development Institute and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2025.

Mary Lloyd Moore of Bowling Green is executive director of the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at Western Kentucky University and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2025.

— Appointed Gary Cox and Brandon Edmiston as members of the Kentucky Airport Zoning Commission.

Gary Cox of Inez is the manager of Big Sandy Regional Airport. He replaces William DeReamre, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 8, 2026.

Brandon Edmiston of Murray is self-employed at Edmiston Holdings. He replaces Charles Miller, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 8, 2026.

— Appointed Jason Reeves as a member of the School Curriculum, Assessment and Accountability Council.

Jason Reeves of Barbourville is a professor of education at Georgetown College and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 5, 2023.

— Aappointed Zachary Weinberg as a member of the Kentucky Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The Governor has also reappointed Bernie Mason.