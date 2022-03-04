Independence Fund presents Navy Veteran with all-terrain trackchair

The Independence Fund’s hallmark program, the all-terrain trackchair mobility program

HAZARD, KY (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – The Independence Fund is proud to present local United States Navy Veteran Louis Irvin with an all-terrain trackchair. Louis Irvin is a retired Navy Veteran who saw combat action during his deployment overseas to Kuwait. He reached the rank of E-5 during his time in the service. He injured his spinal cord while on a ship in the South Pacific.

The Independence Fund’s hallmark program, the all-terrain trackchair mobility program, started in 2007 and continues to restore mobility and provide independence to those suffering the devastating effects of service-connected loss of mobility. Many severely wounded Veterans miss participating in the activities they previously enjoyed. All-terrain trackchairs give the Veteran a chance to regain their independence.

“My kids are 9 and 12 and love to camp,” said Irvin. “With this chair, I will be able to spend more time with my family doing something we love that has been hard to accomplish in the past.”

Fifteen years after its start, The Independence Fund has impacted thousands of Veterans across the nation through various programs. On March 26, 2021, the organization donated its 2,500th all-terrain trackchair and continues to serve the American heroes who sacrificed for our freedoms.

There remains a persistent need among the wounded, ill, and injured service members and Veterans for these devices. The Independence Fund’s mobility program is open to Veterans of all eras who have undergone a severe loss of mobility from a service-connected catastrophic injury or illness. Visit the Independence Fund’s website at www.independencefund.org for more information.