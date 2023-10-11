Important USPS holiday shipping, mailing deadlines

The United States Postal Service on Tuesday released important shipping and mailing deadlines as the holiday season approaches.

Listed below are dates for domestic, international and shipping destinations to allow for enough time for delivery by Dec. 25.

Within the Lower 48

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage: Nov. 6

First-Class mail (including greeting cards): Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 15

Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Head here International Mail and Shipping Services for details.

USPS also announced it won’t have a peak or demand surcharge this season.

For more information, head to usps.com.