Impact Kentucky Survey to make teachers’ voices heard

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Teachers across Kentucky can make their voices heard about the working conditions in their schools in just minutes through the Impact Kentucky Survey.

By completing the survey that opens Nov. 1 for certified staff members, teachers can share information that could result in significant school improvement.

“The Impact Kentucky Teacher Survey, formerly the TELL Kentucky Working Conditions Survey, is an opportunity for certified educators to anonymously elevate their voice,” said Veda Stewart, director of the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Division of Educator Recruitment and Development. “During this professionally challenging time, it is even more critical for educators’ voices to be lifted and heard.”

The survey will provide schools with critical data that guides the implementation of policies and practices that maximize teacher effectiveness.

Administered by KDE and Panorama Education, the survey should only take about 25 minutes and is completely anonymous. This is the second year KDE has partnered with Panorama Education. The survey is considerably shorter than the TELL Kentucky survey administered four times from 2011 to 2017 that it replaced, but still provides actionable data for school improvement.

The survey, which is open through Dec. 17, is comprised of 70 questions and an additional eight background questions. The questions were developed from feedback from the Teachers Advisory Council and the Principals Advisory Council. Added to the 2021 survey are questions on emotional well-being and belonging.

“The Impact Kentucky survey allows you to provide – completely anonymous – essential data that guides our schools as they make important decisions for our students and our school communities,” said Kentucky’s Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “As a teacher, I know how important it is to share your thoughts with your school leadership. Together, you can help make things better for all students.”

All schools have identified a survey coordinator from among their faculty. To participate, certified staff members should reach out to the survey coordinator in their school building to get their anonymous code that is required to take the Impact Kentucky Survey.

Panorama Education, whose mission revolves around helping educators use data to improve student outcomes, will collect and analyze the survey results, which are expected to be available to schools in late January 2022.

In the 2020 survey, 43,089 educators from 1,399 schools responded. This is more than the previous TELL Kentucky surveys. Participation surpassed the previous record set in 2017 by more than 1,500.

“Join the more than 43,000 participants from last year by taking the survey to share your input to help create a school environment where teachers and students thrive,” said Coleman. “Your voice is so important and it needs to be heard.”

The Impact Kentucky Survey is open for six weeks and all public schools in Kentucky are eligible to participate.

Any questions can be directed to impactkentucky@education.ky.gov. For support during the survey, email support+impactky@panoramaed.com.