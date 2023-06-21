Impact Armory & Service talks gun safety tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 5-year-old was accidentally fatally shot by another child Monday evening in McKee, according to Kentucky State Police.

As gun safety continues to be a trending topic, one armory shared safety tips.

Impact Armory & Service in Lexington mainly specializes in firearm repair services and is not in any way a retail store, it’s basically like a mechanic but for your firearms.

Stephen Young the owner says those who own one need to be well educated to make sure they don’t land in the wrong hands.

“We want to make sure customers get the most out of their investments in firearms. So by, by partnering up with our customers to make sure that they are, they’re doing the right things to take care of them and that they’re, they’re properly educated to do, so we think we’re helping them and providing a value added service in that area,” says Young

Different firearms require different locks and before you lock it away there are a few steps to take.

Lock your firearm; keep the key on you. Firearms should be stored unloaded, un-cocked, and securely locked out of sight or reach. Check the chamber of a semi-automatic handgun for bullets when removing the magazine. Lock ammunition up separately from your firearm. Keep ammunition away from moisture and heat. Do not store your firearm or ammunition with valuables that are likely to be stolen. Do not store your firearm under a bed, mattress or in an unlocked bedroom drawer.

Young says one of the most popular locks is the cable lock

“You simply run that down through the chamber all the way to the bottom of the magazine. Well, and then you would lock it in place and that firearm is locked up.

You can’t do anything with it. You would literally have to go through the efforts of cutting the cable to do so.”

Another one is a trigger lock, “this is one that goes through and fits completely through the cavity so that it blocks the ability for what it does is you basically put that on lock it in place,” he says.

Young stresses the lock is only there to slow someone down, “they’re not going to guarantee that they can’t be breached in some way, shape or form. But you truly have to want it really bad if you’re going to go through that process of damaging your fire. But this keeps, this keeps the firearm locked up.”

Young says they also give aways locks for free if you need one.

For more information click here.