Police: 5-year-old accidentally fatally shot by 7-year-old inside home

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 5-year-old was accidentally fatally shot by another child Monday evening in McKee, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Coal Road in Jackson County, which is a little over an hour south of Lexington.

The 5-year-old was shot by a 7-year-old inside the home. Life-saving measures were attempted at the home, however, the child died at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, according to KSP.

No other information was immediately available.