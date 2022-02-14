If numbers keep falling, state may ease COVID recommendations March 14

While numbers still historically high, positivity rate below 20%, other numbers down to December levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the state is seeing a good trajectory in regard to weekly cases and positivity rate and that if these trends continue, Kentucky likely will be moving out of the red zone and into the orange or yellow by March 14.

In the state’s daily report (click here), the Governor said if weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to decrease, his goal is to provide updated guidance for the state workforce by next month.

“The topline message is that cases continue to fall,” said Beshear. “We’re still seeing significant numbers of deaths, but cases continue to fall, and the trajectory is exactly what we want to see.”

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,870,708

Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,057,632

Feb. 12, Cases: 3,755

Feb. 12, Deaths: 48

Feb. 13, Cases: 2,220

Feb. 13, Deaths: 36

New Cases Today: 1,907

New Deaths: 32

Today’s Positivity Rate: 17.93%

Current Hospitalizations: 1,750

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 322

Currently on Ventilators: 162

During the week ending Feb. 13, 35,961 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 18.37%. The Governor said that 318 National Guard members are deployed helping Kentucky hospitals. While cases continue to decrease, the Governor said this past week was still the sixth highest week for new cases during the pandemic.

Monday’s positivity rate was down from Friday, and 21.16% Thursday, 21.99% Wednesday and 22.97% Tuesday.

The deaths increased the total number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 13,416. Monday’s deaths included an 18-year-old from Bullitt County

The state now has recorded 1,240,115 cases almost 24 months into the pandemic.

The other three key indicators — hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and patients on ventilators — continued to decline, even if it is a slow drop. Monday’s 1,750 hospitalizations were down from 2,117 Thursday, 2,142 Wednesday, 2,136 last Tuesday, 2,124 last Monday, and 2,438 two weeks ago. The 322 people in intensive care is down from 394 Thursday, 399 Wednesday and 416 Tuesday; and the 162 people on a ventilator was down from 195 Thursday,200 Wednesday, and 208 Tuesday.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, urged expecting mothers to get vaccinated and said there is no evidence of adverse maternal or fetal effects.

“A growing body of data demonstrates the safety of vaccine use in pregnant individuals and that there are risks from contracting COVID during pregnancy, including that COVID increases risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death, and increases the risk of preterm delivery and a small increased risk of stillbirth,” Dr. Stack said. “COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of these complications and is safe for both the mother and the unborn child.”

Tornado Recovery Update

As of Monday morning, 243 displaced guests are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. With declining numbers of sheltering guests, state parks will soon begin to consolidate the number of parks providing housing for displaced families by transitioning individuals to mid-term housing options such as travel trailers and cottages, both of which are more private and offer kitchens.

The Governor provided an update on the Commonwealth Sheltering Program and said 25 families have been placed in travel trailers. That number includes four families placed Feb. 11-12, one in Pennyrile State Park and three in the Mayfield Mobile Home Park.

The deadline for storm survivors to apply for FEMA for assistance is Sunday, March 13, 2022. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. To find a Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA Helpline.

BlueOvalSK Battery Park

The Governor announced another major step toward the construction and development of the Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation BlueOvalSK Battery Park to be located in Hardin County. The $5.8 billion project is the single largest economic development investment in the history of the commonwealth and will create 5,000 jobs.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet, on behalf of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, released a Request for Proposals seeking professional design and construction administration services for this new onsite training facility to be constructed in Glendale, Kentucky. The cutting-edge training facility will provide the classrooms used to train the employees who will produce these electric vehicle batteries. It will also include the laboratories that will be used in research and development of this advanced technology, as well as providing offices and meeting space for the faculty and staff. To read more about the BlueOvalSK Battery Park announcement click here.