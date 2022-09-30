Ian’s remnants could bring showers this weekend; drier and warmer weather likely next week

Today was pleasant and a few degrees warmer than Thursday thanks to the additional sunshine. Through this evening, high clouds will continue to stream in from the east associated with what is currently Hurricane Ian. Luckily, the forecast will remain dry for any outdoor plans as we start the weekend.

Today, Hurricane Ian made its second U.S. landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, at 2:05 PM. Over the course of the past 24 hours, its track has continued to shift slightly east. Because of this, the bulk of the remnant moisture now looks like it will remain across Virginia and West Virginia. Locations in eastern Kentucky still have a decent chance of seeing at least a few showers, but we are less optimistic about areas further west, including the Bluegrass.

Because there will likely be a sharp cut-off between Ian’s rain and cloud cover near the I-75 corridor, a significant temperature spread is expected between central and eastern Kentucky over the weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning should start off in the upper 40s across the Bluegrass and low 50s where cloud cover is widespread.

The most likely time for rain across Eastern Kentucky will be Saturday morning through the early afternoon. An isolated heavy downpour or too can not be ruled out. Beyond Saturday, what’s left of the moisture will slowly pull away, but additional cloud cover may linger. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday, where there is sunshine.

Rainfall totals look to range from around 0.25″ or less in the Bluegrass to up to 1.50″ in far eastern Kentucky, with locally higher totals.

Due to a tight pressure gradient between Ian and high pressure to our northeast, breezy conditions will continue with gusts 15 to 25 mph this weekend.

Next week will be warmer with more sunshine, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Our next cold front rolls in Thursday and looks to bring another drop in temperatures.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing high clouds. Lows in the low in the upper-40s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers east. Highs in the upper-60s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers east. Lows in the low 50s.