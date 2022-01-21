I-75 median lighting upgrades in London will continue

Lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. southbound and northbound

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists contractor work will continue Monday, January 24, to upgrade I-75 median lighting to LED in London from Exit 38 to Exit 41.

Daytime closures (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) of the left lane on the southbound side will continue Monday, January 24. When those fixtures are completed, work will move to the northbound side which will include daytime closures (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) of the left lane. All work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, January 26.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.