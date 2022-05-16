Trespassing call ends in suicide, I-75 in Fayette County closed during incident

The interstate was temporarily shut down between Exits 99-and-104 on Monday afternoon leading to a massive traffic back-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a trespassing call Monday morning on Athens Walnut Hill Pike in Fayette County ended in a man’s suicide, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the call came in around 10:34 a.m. in the 6000 block of Athens Walnut Hill Pike.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman and the man had a firearm and was threatening to harm himself, according to police.

The woman was able to get away safely and despite efforts by police to deescalate the situation and negotiate with the man, he shot and killed himself, according to investigators.

No officers fired their weapons, according to police.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

During the incident, all lanes of I-75 were shut down between Exits 99 and 104, which led to a massive traffic back-up. The lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m.

There was a massive law enforcement response to the situation. The Lexington Police Department’s helicopter and Emergency Response Unit (ERU) were called in, along with the Lexington Fire Department, Kentucky State Police and Fayette County Coroner’s Office.