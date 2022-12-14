Human remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Kentucky woman, police say

12/13/22

Cleveland, Tennessee police have identified human remains that were found in a wooded area over a week ago. They belong to a woman who was missing from Kentucky, according to ABC affiliate WTVC.

Cleveland PD identified the woman as 37-year-old Laura Anderson, a Kentucky resident.

Anderson was reported missing in February 2018 from Williamsburg, Kentucky. The suspect, James Bauer, an acquaintance of Anderson’s, was charged in connection with her death.

The Cleveland Police Department is working with the Williamsburg Police Department to bring closure to the case.

They hope that the recovery of Anderson’s remains will offer some peace to the entire family and those affected by her loss.

12/6/22

Human remains were found in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee on Sunday.

The Cleveland Police Department says they received a call about the possible remains being in a wooded area off APD 40, close to Interstate 75.

Cleveland PD responded and searched two areas at the location. Investigators discovered the remains of a human.

They say that they continued processing both locations throughout Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Cleveland PD says they are currently working to confirm the identity of the remains.