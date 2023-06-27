How was your experience at Lexington Pride Festival? Feedback requested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Pride Festival wants to know how your experience was at this year’s event.

The 10-question survey, along with a space for additional comments, asks how your experience was on a scale of one to five.

This was the first year the event was held indoors. For years, the festival was held at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza downtown. But this year, it was moved to the Central Bank Center to allow more space.

“In years prior, the biggest complaint we had had at pride was heat exhaustion, heat stroke and accessibility concerns. And here, we don’t have those anymore. And I’ve seen people come to pride that I’ve never seen come before,” said Amaya Virgin, a drag queen who was recently named Miss Lexington Pride 2023.