Lexington Pride Festival draws thousands to Central Bank Center

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Catherine Taylor of the Lexington Pride Center admits she had concerns ahead of the annual Lexington Pride Festival Saturday.

Organizers had to make the the tough decision to move the festival indoors to the Central Bank Center.

“I was really nervous that people wouldn’t come. The last two mornings I’ve woke up feeling nauseous,” says Taylor.

Taylor was also concerned for the safety of the community after other pride events were met with threats.

“The thought of someone coming in here with a gun or a bomb, that has been a realistic fear that we all have had at the center. And its a common thing that we talk about,” says Taylor.

On Saturday, her concerns were met with blessings as thousands of people came from all over the Commonwealth for the big event.

For years, the festival was held at the Robert F Stephens Courthouse Plaza in downtown. But this year, it was moved to the Central Bank Center to allow more space.

“In years prior, the biggest complaint we had had at pride was he at exhaustion, heat stroke, and accessibility concerns. And here, we don’t have those anymore. And I’ve seen people come to pride that I’ve never seen come before,” says Amaya Virgin, a drag queen who was recently named Miss Lexington Pride 2023.

In fact, tens of thousands of people- expected to come through the doors. The Center providing three floors of entertainment-from bands and drag shows, to vendors and food.

“It’s wonderful. And I love getting to be at pride. And just be accepted and people are out there in the outfits, and they’re so comfortable being themselves,” says Kristyn Roller, who was attending pride.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Lexington Pride Center and its programs for the LGBTQ+ community.

“This represents standing up and celebrating that we are here. We have always been here and we are not going anywhere,” says Amaya V.

The event wrapped up at 10 p.m.