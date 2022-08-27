How Operation Christmas Child impacted West African spokesperson

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Edouard Ndecky grew up in the majority poor country of Senagal in West Africa.

“Where you don’t have parents that can offer you every Christmas or every birthday a gift,” he explained.

But when he was fourteen, he received a shoe box from Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Inside, were things he had never had before.

“When I opened my shoe box, I saw soap, a toothbrush, and a yo-yo. And the yo-yo is one of my best toys now because I didn’t know what it was, until now. Now I know this is called a yo-yo and it has been a special thing for me,” said Ndecky.

That box impacted his whole life. Ndecky is now a spokesperson and advocate for the non-profit. Last year, the organization sent more than 10 million shoe boxes across the seas.

That’s more than 10 million children receiving toys and necessities.

But for local organizer Kim Jones, it’s about much more than sending gifts.

“Those boxes are not an aide box. They’re not really a Christmas present. Honestly, these boxes sometimes are the only gift a child has ever received in their lifetime.The ultimate goal is for them to hear about the one who loves them, which is Jesus,” said Jones.

Jones is the Boonesboro area coordinator, which serves Bath, Menifee, Madison, Clark, Montgomery, Estill, and Powell Counties.

On Saturday, organizers put on an event get the community prepared. They say packing season is around the corner.

“Our world is filled with so much right now that it’s just hard. But what we do is all about joy. All about love, it’s all about joy, and it’s all about reaching the children of the nations,” said Jones.

Children who were like Ndecky. He now teaches his son about the greatest gift.

“Just amazing to show other people. It’s not because I received it only, but also I have to make a difference to my son to impact other people,” said Ndecky.

The Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week is November 14th through the 21st. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact Kim Jones by emailing her at kim@tatescreek.org.