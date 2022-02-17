House passes legislation waiving 15 school days for western Kentucky districts

Representative Myron Dossett sponsored HB 397

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As communities across western Kentucky continue to recover and rebuild from devastating tornados, legislation waiving up to 15 attendance days for school districts impacted passed the House unanimously Wednesday.

Sponsored by Representative Myron Dossett, HB 397 ensures students and teachers do not have to stay in school and make up days lost.

“I’ve seen the extensive wreckage and damage at home throughout Southern Christian County,” said Dossett, of Pembroke. “While working alongside superintendents and school personnel after the disaster, and personally knowing the turmoil the tornado had on me and my family, this legislation will benefit students and staff who are mentally, emotionally, and physically worn out. This legislation allowing the additional disaster days will allow them a little more time to get their lives back in order which will be a main focus during the summer months.”

HB 397 also ensures teachers and school personnel will not have to work additional days during the summer to fulfill their contract. Staff will be paid for the relief days.

“Many of these individuals helped provide food for students even while the schools were closed. During the disaster, many of them volunteered in the community and tried to lift the spirits of those devastated by tornado damages, loss of their homes, or lost lives of loved ones,” added Dossett.

HB 397 now heads to the Senate.

You can read more about HB 396 HERE.