House passes Defense Authorization, funding for Kentucky facilities included

Measure includes pay raise, other provisions; now goes to Senate

WASHINGTON (WTVQ/CNN) – The National Defense Authorization Act, the annual must-pass legislation that sets the policy agenda and authorizes almost $770 billion in funding for the Department of Defense, passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday night.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it will likely be voted on later this week, before it can be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill passed with strong bipartisan support, with a final vote of 363-70, with 169 Democrats and 194 Republicans voting for the bill, while 51 Democrats and 19 Republicans voted against it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the only member to not vote.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, a Kentucky Republican, was among those who voted for the measure which includes a boost of $25 billion more than last year for national defense and did not include a controversial “red flag” provision, dropping expansion of selective service to women, and zeroing out all funds for Afghanistan’s now terrorist-led military. “I was pleased to vote for this bipartisan bill that paves the way for stronger a national defense, modernizes our Navy fleet, and provides more support for our servicemembers and their families, including a 2.7% pay increase. As President FDR said in 1941, December 7th will ‘live in infamy,’ and in light of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we owe it to the American people to ensure that we maintain the world’s top military force moving forward,” said Rogers. “As Russian and Chinese aggression increase, this bill strengthens our military posture, supporting our allies and ramping up intelligence efforts with historic investments in emerging technologies. After the Biden Administration’s catastrophic failure in Afghanistan, this bill also establishes an independent commission to investigate the 20-year conflict and eliminates all funding for the Afghan military, which is now led by the Taliban.” The legislation (Click here to read summary NDAA_Conf_Highlights_v2) also works to address our nation’s southern border crisis by deploying military personnel to assist Customs and Border Protection.

The final version of the bill, which leadership from both chambers have agreed to, contains changes to how sexual assault and harassment are prosecuted and handled within the military , a 2.7% pay increase for military service members and Defense Department civilian employees, and $300 million in military aid to the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative, adding $50 million more than what was proposed in the budget request, summaries of the bill’s text from the House and Senate Armed Services Committees stated.

The sweeping bill targets issues that have been top-of-mind for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin since he took the helm of the department in January, from the handling of sexual assault and harassment within the military to changes to bias and discrimination training for all military branches.