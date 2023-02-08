House panel advances impeachment articles against prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky House panel has recommended that lawmakers move forward with a prosecutor’s removal from office.

The action stems from allegations that the prosecutor promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her.

Media outlets report that the committee drafted and passed three articles of impeachment on Tuesday against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr.

Goldy is the top state prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit. It’s comprised of Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties.

Goldy has been embroiled in scandal since July when The Courier Journal reported hundreds of Facebook messages he exchanged with the defendant.