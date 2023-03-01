House OK’s bill aimed at shoring up juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky House has passed a bill to shore up the juvenile justice system.

House members revised the bill to bolster treatment services and add funding.

The House voted Tuesday to send the measure to the Senate. It came after funding was added to boost staffing at juvenile detention centers and cover costs to transport youths.

The juvenile justice system has struggled to house youths accused of violent offenses.

The result has been a string of assaults, riots and escapes.

The bill would reopen a youth detention center in Louisville and change policies for juveniles charged with violent offenses.