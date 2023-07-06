Hot and steamy temps lead to rain and storms

Lexington Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Thursday evening everyone, it’s been a brutally hot day across the Commonwealth with a good deal of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. Here are todays weather headlines to show where we go from here.

Friday looks like a good day but hot day as temperatures return back to the upper 80s and heat index values hit the low to mid 90s.

Saturday will start dry but see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon/evening. A few of those could be strong.

The SPC has actually added a “MARGINAL” risk (level 1/5) for severe weather on Saturday from the I65 corridor and west. That may get pushed further off to the east over the next couple days.

That will allow for additional waves of rain and storms to move across Kentucky Sunday and into Monday. We need to watch the local high water threat as these storms can drop a lot of rain.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

FRIDAY: