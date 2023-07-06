Hot and steamy temps lead to rain and storms

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Thursday evening forecast!
Jordan Smith,

 

Lexington Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Thursday evening everyone, it’s been a brutally hot day across the Commonwealth with a good deal of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. Here are todays weather headlines to show where we go from here.

2020 Weather Headlines On Air

Friday looks like a good day but hot day as temperatures return back to the upper 80s and heat index values hit the low to mid 90s.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Saturday will start dry but see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon/evening. A few of those could be strong.

2020 Futurecast Regional Extended Jordan

The SPC has actually added a “MARGINAL” risk (level 1/5) for severe weather on Saturday from the I65 corridor and west. That may get pushed further off to the east over the next couple days.

Tg Spc Day 3

That will allow for additional waves of rain and storms to move across Kentucky Sunday and into Monday. We need to watch the local high water threat as these storms can drop a lot of rain.

Tg Gfs Regional Rainfall

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT: 

2020 Tonight 3bank

FRIDAY: 

2020 Tomorrow 3bank

Categories: Featured, Local Weather Headlines, Storm Team Weather Blog, Weather, Weather Forecast
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts