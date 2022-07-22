Hot and humid weekend on the way

Temperatures will be reaching the low-to-mid 90s by your Friday afternoon as we begin a hot and humid weekend across central and eastern Kentucky. Skies will be mostly sunny with no chance of rain to close out your weekend. Humidity won’t be quite as bad Friday, but we will start to see uncomfortable conditions Saturday and Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be reaching the low 100s once you factor in the high humidity. There is a chance of a pop-up shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday, but most areas will stay dry.

Muggy conditions will continue into next week, but rain chances will increase starting on Monday. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday. Flash flooding may be an issue we will be watching closely, so make sure you are staying weather aware. This active pattern continues through the end of July which will continue to help alleviate drought conditions.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with hot temperatures. Highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.