Hot and humid conditions fuel Wednesday evening storms

Hot and humid conditions return to the forecast for your Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be warming up into the low 90s, while high humidity will make it feel closer to the low 100s. This heat and humidity will fuel a line of storms late this evening into the early overnight. The northern half of the ABC 36 viewing area has a Level 2 Severe Risks, with damaging wind gusts as the primary severe threat. There is also low chance of an isolated tornado and isolated flash flooding. The best chance of severe weather will be from around 8 PM for areas north of I-64 through just past midnight for southeast Kentucky. Make sure you are staying “Weather Aware” if you have any late Wednesday plans.

Shower and storm activity will exit to to southeast by early Thursday morning. Temperatures will once again be pushing the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday, but thankfully it won’t be as humid as Wednesday. Our Go Time “Go Day” of the week will be Thursday as well before temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 90s heading into the weekend. Mainly dry conditions are expected, but the heat and humidity will be very noticeable all weekend long. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you are staying hydrated and limiting your time in direct sunlight.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with evening strong-to-severe storms possible. Highs in the low-90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms early, turning partly cloudy. Low in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: A few clouds early, gradually clearing by the afternoon. Highs near 90.