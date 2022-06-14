Hot and humid conditions continue on Tuesday

A Heat Advisory remains in place for central and eastern Kentucky until Wednesday as heat indices will once again be pushing 100-110. Lexington officially reached a high temperature of 94° on Monday. 94° is the warmest high temperatures for Lexington since October 2019. Our forecast for Tuesday returns temperatures to the mid-90s, with heat indices reaching the low 100s by the early afternoon. With the dangerous heat and humidity in the forecast, make sure you are taking care of yourselves and checking up on your loved ones!

Hot temperatures in the 90s will continue through at least Thursday before a cold front finally kicks through late Friday into Saturday. This front will return temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. It will most importantly drop the dew points down into the 50s, bringing a return to comfortable conditions.

Don’t get too used to the comfortable feel to the weekend because trends are pointing towards a return of hot temperatures and high humidity next week. Stay tuned to the ABC 36 Storm Team for the latest details on this record breaking heat wave.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Hot temperatures and high humidity. Highs in the mid-90s, feeling like the low 100s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy condtions continue. Lows in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid once again. Highs in the mid-90s.