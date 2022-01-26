Hospital honors nurse’s extraordinary care with DAISY Award

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital recently presented the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses to registered nurse Laura Cohee in recognition of her commitment and patient-centered approach to care. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The not-for-profit DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired them to begin the foundation, and this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Laura is a nurse on the Intensive Care Unit and was nominated for her extraordinary care by a former patient’s family. The family member stated, “Laura was a beacon of hope and peace for my family. She cares about her patients and does not back down from a challenge. She is the definition of a comforter, leader, team player, good listener, and a compassionate, patient-focused nurse. I have no doubt that when Florence Nightingale founded nursing, her ideal nurse would have been someone just like Laura. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is lucky to have her on their team.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. Bi-annually, the DAISY Award recipient is selected by a team of LCRH’s nurse leadership. A surprise presentation is given on the honoree’s unit in front of team members, executive leadership, physicians, and peers. They are presented with a certificate, a DAISY Award® pin, a special parking spot, and a beautiful hand-carved sculpture entitled “A Heather’s Touch.” Additionally, the honoree is celebrated with iced cinnamon rolls- a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.

“Congratulations to Laura for being recognized as the DAISY Award winner for her outstanding dedication to quality, patient-centered care,” said Pam Booker, RN, MSN, CNOR, CPPS, Chief Nursing Office at LCRH. “At Lake Cumberland we are proud to be a DAISY Award hospital partner. Our nurses are heroes and deserve to be formally recognized for the dedication, spirit and care they provide to our community every day and this award is just one way for us to do that!”

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is a 295-bed acute care facility in Somerset that has served the people of South Central Kentucky since 1976.