Horse Soldier Bourbon sponsoring auto racing team

The All-American, Award-Winning Ultra-Premium Brand is going full Horsepower in 2022

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Horse Soldier Bourbon announced Thursday its partnership with the 2022 Stevens-Miller Racing (“SMR”) series, sponsoring the #12 car on the Trans Am2 National Circuit.

Kicking off, February 24 at the Sebring International Raceway, the Horse Soldier team, can now add professional race car sponsorship to its brand platform, joining this top shelf organization at twelve races throughout the year. This news comes on the heels of Horse Soldier Bourbon announcing its the official partner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding where race fans of legal age who attend the 18th annual event in downtown St. Petersburg will enjoy The Horse Soldier Waterfront Club at the yacht club, positioned on the water’s edge of St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina just outside of Turn 11.

On Tuesday, February 22 the Horse Soldier Bourbon team officially unveiled both the #12 car from the Trans Am2 National Circuit and the Firestone Grand Prix car at a private reception at the Urban Stillhouse by Horse Soldier in St. Petersburg Florida. In attendance was the Horse Soldier Bourbon’s professional race car driver Jeff Sexton, members of the Horse Soldier team and other notable dignitaries. The #12 car was wrapped completely with the Horse Soldier Bourbon logos. The ongoing partnership will also include a significant Horse Soldier Bourbon brand presence at select Grand Prix racing events, including promotional support and additional offerings during key race weekends.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the #12 car on the Trans Am2 National Circuit with SMR Racing and also have the opportunity to partner with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to support this great local event,”, says John Koko, CEO and co-founder of Horse Soldier Bourbon. “Our living legendary motto resonates perfectly with the core values of the Trans Am2 National circuit, and we look forward to introducing Horse Soldier Bourbon responsibly to the thousands of race fans attending this year. We have worked closely with the events in the worlds of professional baseball, golf and hockey and now we are ready to expand to the road.”

The Horse Soldier Bourbon brand was created in 2015 by the legendary U.S. Army Green Berets who answered the country’s call days after 9/11 with a daring insertion, on horseback, into northern Afghanistan. This brave and unconventional act earned them the moniker of “Horse Soldiers” and inspired them to create their awarding winning bourbon. This past October, Horse Soldier Bourbon broke ground on a new $250 million distillery experience, Horse Soldier Farms in Somerset, Ky.