Hope Center now welcoming back volunteers to help homeless

Volunteer work had been suspended by pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Volunteer efforts are a key part of the Hope Center’s service to clients – from serving meals to collecting donations to assisting with special events. Volunteer activities were suspended temporarily because of the pandemic, but the Hope Center is now welcoming back volunteers who have been vaccinated.

“Hope Center volunteers serve a key role in showing our clients that the community cares for them and supports them,” Hope Center Executive Director Rufus Friday said. “Our staff and clients are excited to welcome our volunteers back. They are dedicated and devoted to helping our clients succeed in rebuilding their lives in a healthy, productive way.”

Here are some ways individuals and small groups can make a difference in the lives of Hope Center clients:

Serve a meal at the Jacobs Hope Cafeteria, which provided 127,000 nutritious meals to our clients and the public last year, or at the cafeteria in the George Privett Recovery Center for Men;

Donate toiletries, new socks/underwear and bottled water to the Men’s Emergency Shelter;

Volunteer at one of the many events throughout the year, including cookouts, alumni picnics and holiday gatherings;

Make sandwiches as part of the HopeMobile outreach program, which distributes up to 100 brown bag lunches each day to the downtown Lexington homeless and marginally housed; or

Be a host for a needs drive, which would collect the items listed above.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and fully vaccinated. To learn more and fill out a volunteer application, visit www.hopectr.org/volunteer.

TheHope Center provides emergency shelter, food, and clothing 365 days a year to help the homeless and those with substance abuse disorder and mental health issues, get off the street and stay off the street.