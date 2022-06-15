Hope Center looking for donations in extreme heat

Center also relaxing restrictions to get people indoors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the heat wave continues, the Hope Center has an immediate need for extra bottled water for the Emergency Shelter as well as the Mobile Outreach Program known as the Hope Mobile.

The homeless shelter is also taking relaxing restrictions to help get people inside who may not normally be able to stay during the day, during the extreme heat. The Hope Center says the Hope Mobile is providng sack lunches, water and other services at a different downtown church each day during the week.

In addition to donations of bottled water, the Hope Center says socks, deodorant, sunscreen, disposable razors and single-ride bus passes or money for passes are needed. Donations can be dropped off at 360 W. Loudon Avenue.