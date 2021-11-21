Holly Day Market brings more than 50 vendors

The 14th annual Junior League Holly Day market kicked off Friday, November 19.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 14th annual Junior League Holly Day market is at Central Bank Center this year.

According to Holly Day Market Chair Mallory Wood, this year’s market features more than 50 vendors with daily events, including Santa, who will be in town for it on November 21.

“The League means a lot because we give back to our community in so different ways. One thing I just love to do is volunteer in the community,” said Wood.

Connie Rogers, owner of Mrs. Rogers’ Popcorn and Sweet Shop in Versailles, says she’s had a booth at the Holly Day Market for years. She says it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

“Oh, all the happy smiles and the ladies that are all ready for the holidays, and getting ready for the holidays, and the children coming in, being a part of the community, having small businesses here,” said Rogers.

Tickets to the Holly Day Market are $10 and children 10 and under are free. The Holly Day Market is at Central Bank Center until November 21.