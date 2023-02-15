Historic Palmer Pharmacy building finds new life with United Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The keys to the historic Palmer Pharmacy building in Lexington are now in the hands of United Way of the Bluegrass.

It’s going to find a new life as the Marksbury Family WayPoint Center.

WayPoint centers provide vital programming for people living in underserved neighborhoods.

The organization says the space will be used as a busy community hub with nonprofit partners and other organizations ready to serve its community.

There are WayPoint centers in the Black and Williams Center in Lexington’s west end, the Charles Young Center in Lexington’s east end and the Paris-Bourbon County YMCA.

“Those who do not do well in traditional schools will still have an opportunity to come in here and get a job, learn job skills, interview skills and actually get into the workforce, become taxpayers and productive member of society and they have hope now,” said Councilmember Tanya Fogle.

The city has set aside more than $248,000 in federal funds for repairs to the building and says United Way will incorporate the improvements as part of its renovation plan.