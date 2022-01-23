Hiker injured in 25-foot fall in Red River Gorge

She was taken to a local hospital.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue, team members got a call around 3:40 p.m. Saturday about a woman who fell 25 feet from just below Hopewell Arch in the Red River Gorge.

The team says the 25-year-old woman suffered injuries to her lower extremities and wrist.

They say when the team arrived, she was alert and oriented but in significant pain and very cold.

The team’s wilderness first responders splinted her injuries and placed her in a thermal wrap within a stokes basket for the half-mile carryout.

She was taken to a local hospital.